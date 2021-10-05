A coalition of tenants’ associations and housing committees is calling Quebec Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Andrée Laforest “disconnected from the reality of tenant households in the face of the explosion in the cost of rents” after she rejected the idea of a national rent registry.
The Regroupement des committees logement et associations de tenantes du Québec (RCLALQ)
studied more than 57,000 rental listings on Kijiji in June which revealed that the average price of rental housing had increased by 8% in one year in the Montreal region and 12% in Sherbrooke and Trois-Rivières, rates much higher than the annual percentage increase established by the Tribunal administratif du logement (TAL) and demonstrating “that the mechanisms currently in place do not allow rents to be controlled in any way.”
As long as the burden of litigation related to rent increases continues to rest on the shoulders of tenants, costs will continue to skyrocket says the RCLALQ, adding that the rent setting mechanism of the TAL is based on the refusal of the increase by tenants, who not have the necessary information or a sufficient balance of power to protect themselves against abusive rent increases.
“A large number of tenants do not know that they have the right to refuse an increase while remaining in their accommodation. Others know it, but do not dare to exercise their right for fear of damaging their relationship with their owner. We can see that Minister Laforest does not understand at all what is happening on the ground” says spokesperson Marjolaine Deneault.
Laforest’ s ministry evaluated the relevance, feasibility and cost of setting up a national rent registry, pegging its setup costs at $50 million plus $20 million annually to operate it. For tenants, setting up a registry brings little benefit since the rent paid by the previous occupant is in the lease and the establishment of a national rent register would not provide any additional rights to tenants and lessors says the ministry, and such a register would bring new obligations as well as additional administrative and financial burdens for owners.
“It is clear that a national rent registry would only add an additional structure to what is already in place” she said. “We already have measures in Quebec to adequately protect tenants.”
The RCLALQ did positively welcom a legislative amendment proposed by Laforest so as not to limit the disclosure (Clause G) of the price of rent paid to the last 12 months, but to the amount of the last rent paid without time restriction. RCLALQ members will be launching a campaign to invite candidates in the municipal elections to make concrete commitments in favor of the fight against the soaring cost of rents.
To learn more visit https://www.tal.gouv.qc.ca/en and www.rclalq.qc.ca
