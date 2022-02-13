Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is thinking about suspending the vaccine passport system in Quebec depending on the rate of COVID-19 infections.
Dubé mentioned the possibility of suspending the vaccine passport system at the National Assembly, saying that it could be done ‘sooner rather than later’ following Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba who have already done so.
The decision will be dependent on the rate of infections in the coming weeks according to Dubé. Even if the vaccine passport system is removed, Dubé suggested that it could be restored during the next ‘wave’ of infections if necessary.
The vaccine passport is required to visit big retail stores, liquor and cannabis stores, restaurants, movie theatres, gyms, entertainment centres, and other big venues in Quebec.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.