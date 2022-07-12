Quebec man sues Rogers for 'negligence'

A Quebec man, Arnaud Verdier, is suing Rogers for the service interruption that affected millions last week, calling the company negligent and demanding compensation.
The class action lawsuit was filed by LPC Avocat Inc. in Superior Court on Monday. It seeks $400 compensation for each Rogers customer, and sub-brand customers such as Fido Mobile, who were directly affected by the service outage on July 8 and 9.
The lawsuit is also seeking compensation on behalf of those who could not make debit and Interac e-transfers during the outage period, regardless if they were Rogers customers or not.
Verdier was upset that Rogers was only willing to compensate customers for two days worth of service interruptions according to the application to authorize the lawsuit. While Rogers advised customers that the service interruption was due to a malfunctioning maintenance update, Verdier blamed the company for not testing it beforehand in the legal filing.
“Regardless of the exact technical reason, this breach can only be qualified as a gross negligence on the part of Rogers," he said in the application.
He called the company ‘negligent’ for allowing customers to go an extended period of time without the ability of contacting 9-1-1, and claims he was ‘misled’ into believing Rogers' advertisement that it is the most reliable network in Canada. He alleges that he sustained damage that far outweighed the two day compensation that the company is offering.
