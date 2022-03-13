Quebec lifted most COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday with only the mask mandate remaining in effect in public places.
The restrictions ease as the Bell Centre hosts a Montreal Canadiens hockey game with the crowd at full capacity for the first time in three months.
Additionally, restaurants, bars, casinos, and other entertainment centres can operate at full capacity and dancing and karaoke are once again permitted.
The province suspended the vaccine passport and private senior residences no longer need to keep a visitor registry.
The government is set to lift the mask mandate in public places by mid-April but said that it would likely remain in place for public transportation until May.
