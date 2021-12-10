As part of the Legault government’s new anti-racism strategy, it will seek to hire more visible minorities in the public service over the next five years. Benoit Charette, Minister of the Fight Against Racism released a one-year progress report on the efforts to fight racism and discrimination since being assigned the job by Premier Francois Legault. Charette said that the task force’s 25 recommendations are in the process of being put into action by the Quebec government within the next five years.
“Over the last year, we have been working hard to gather our first response to each of the actions recommended by the GACR (Action Group Against Racism). A lot remains to be done but I am proud of all the measures already put in place in such a short time,” said Charette.
The Quebec public work force currently includes 14 per cent of ethnic minorities compared to 11 per cent in 2018. The government wants to reach 18 per cent by 2023.
Next spring, all public service employees will be required to complete ‘mandatory and ongoing’ anti-racism training while government officials will be tasked and trained on managing cultural diversity within the government. Quebec is planning an information campaign for the ethnocultural media.
On Wednesday, Public Security Minister Geneviève Guillbault presented Bill 18 in the legislature which gives police new authority to ban racial profiling and the government is allotting a $25 million budget to police reform. Some of the primary actions regarding the GACR report are to ban random police stops, add social service workers to the police force to create mixed patrol teams, set up continuing education on discrimination, racism and profiling in correctional services and law enforcement.
“Almost all Quebecers say there is some racism in Quebec, and we have to fight all together,” said Premier Legault
