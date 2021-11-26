The Quebec government is considering passing “back-to-work” legislation on daycare workers who just voted for an unlimited strike mandate.
On Wednesday, 91.2 percent of the 3200 members of the FIPEQ in association with CSQ voted for an unlimited strike until they reach an agreement with the government on higher wages. The FSSS in affiliation with the CSN is looking to do the same.
Family Minister, Mathieu Lacombe said that back-to-work legislation is “certainly one of the tools available” to the government if there is a substantial interruption of services, and is asking that unions “listen to reason.”
Sonia LaBel, Treasury Board President, said “it’s time to be reasonable” on Thursday before strike dates were even mentioned. She still believes a negotiated settlement is possible between the unions and the Quebec government.
The CSN voting results will be announced sometime today while unions affiliated with FTQ will vote Tuesday.
