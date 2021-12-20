Quebec government cancels public activities amid rising COVID-19 cases

Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases across Quebec, the Quebec government announced that all public activities are cancelled, and ministers will have their activities restricted indefinitely.
The decision comes after the province broke a new record of cases – over 4300 today.Though hospitalizations rose by 35, the total number in hospital throughout the province is still below 400, the same level it has generally been at for several weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.