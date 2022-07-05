Hundreds of doctors signed a letter renouncing a patient‘s need for an ultrasound before receiving abortion pills in Quebec.
The requirement was previously dropped across the rest of Canada in 2019 but Quebec did not follow suit until recently. After doing extensive research into the use of the abortion pills in other countries, Health Canada decided that the benefits outweighed the risks and decided not to order an ultrasound prior to prescribing the two pill regimen to patients. The pills, called Mifegymiso, were approved in Canada in 2015.
"In the last few days, the College has decided that this measure will be made permanent,” said Leslie Labranche, spokesperson for Quebec’s College of Physicians. According to Labranche, an ultrasound before receiving abortion pills was not necessarily mandatory during the pandemic and the rule was already made ‘less strict’ in recent years.
Over 300 Quebec doctors signed the letter prompting the policy change for medical abortions in the province, many citing that it would remove ‘barriers’ for patients seeking abortions and ease the strain on the already overwhelmed medical system.
