The Quebec government is giving federally regulated companies located here a month from last week to provide it with their plan to increase French in their workplaces in a way that complies with the newly passed Bill 96, if they have not already done so.
Federally regulated companies include airlines and airports, banks, including authorized foreign banks, insurance, broadcasting, grain elevators, most federal Crown corporations such as Canada Post, port services, marine shipping, ferries, tunnels, canals, bridges, pipelines (oil and gas) that cross international or provincial borders, postal and courier services, railways that cross provincial or international borders and some short-line railways, road transportation services including trucks and buses that cross provincial or international borders, telecommunications such as, telephone, Internet, telegraph and cable systems and several others.
According to reports, the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) last week sent letters to hundreds of federally-regulated companies to "generalize the use of French within the business." The new law requires this for companies of 25 or more employees.
"Companies with 50 or more employees have been informed that they must begin the francization process immediately," Chantal Bouchard, a spokesperson with the OQLF, said. "Companies with 25 to 49 employees have been informed that they can register now but have three years after the law is passed to do so."
Federal Justice Minister David Lametti has told the media that the federal government will monitor how Bill 96 is implemented, and get involved if necessary.
