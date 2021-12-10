Quebec daycare unions began voting yesterday after ‘intense negotiations’ led to an agreement in principle with the government on Wednesday.
Treasury Board President Sonia Lebel said that union members first need to review the offer and vote on it before any details of the agreement can be disclosed to the public.
The Federation of Health and Social Services FSSS-CSN announced to it‘s union members that they will return to work on Monday ‘as soon as the results of the deal are known.’ The announcement on the union‘s private Facebook page caused some backlash from unsatisfied union members.
The Federation of Early Childcare Workers FIPEQ-CSQ will begin to vote on the government offer on Saturday and the result of the vote is expected next week. The FIPEQ-CSQ is not currently on strike.
