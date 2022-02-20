Quebec’s Director of Public Health, Luc Boileau said that health authorities are considering removing mask mandates in schools across the province.
Boileau said that millions of children have already caught COVID-19, making it unlikely that they will be reinfected. Along with his team, Boileau will study the statistical justification for the possible change this weekend.
It is estimated that 2.5 per cent of students were absent from school with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus as of Feb. 15.
Heidi Yetman, president of the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers said that some students will be pleased to see the masks go and some may be anxious, because they have been told repeatedly that wearing a mask will protect them and others.
