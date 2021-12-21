Quebec has again called on Canada’s military to help fight COVID-19. The Canadian Forces have been asked to help administer vaccines in Quebec as daily cases are expected to continue rising – to 6000 tomorrow.
Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbeault tweeted: “Omicron is threatening Quebec's hospital capacity. We must speed up the vaccination of Quebecers. I have formally asked the federal government for the assistance of the Canadian Forces and resources from other organizations that can contribute to mass immunization.”
Quebec has also asked for support from the Canadian Red Cross.
In spring of last year Premier François Legault called in the troops to help out in Quebec’s beleaguered network of seniors’ residences.
Following the announcement and still-glitch-riddled rollout of free rapid testing kits two years into the pandemic, and months after Montreal has swelled with private rapid testing sites in almost every neighbourhood, and increasingly raucous demand for boosters, Quebec is scrambling to get Quebecers vaccinated.
