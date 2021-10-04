Quebec bars and restaurants want more equitable treatment on Covid restrictions. The new association of bars in Quebec (NABQ) is asking the government for a little reprieve to help restaurants and bars hard hit by the pandemic.
The NABQ is asking that restaurants and bars be allowed to open at maximum capacity and until 3:00 am — their original closing time before the pandemic started.
"We are asking the Quebec government, and in particular, Quebec Public Health, to be consistent," said NABQ President Pierre Thibault. "If 22,000 people can be side by side in a venue like the Bell Centre with 10cm of distance between them, we should also allow restaurants and bars to have the permitted capacity of their establishments under the same conditions.”
Bars and restaurants in Quebec have been following guidelines, the NABQ notes. This includes making sure anyone who walks into their establishments shows proof of immunization against COVID-19.
"It should also be remembered, as an example, that countries such as France, Belgium and Spain have allowed their businesses, from day one of the vaccine passport, to operate without any constraint on their capacity or hours of operation, unlike in Quebec," the association adds.
According to Thibault, the bar and restaurant industry will suffer a “knockout” that will prevent them from recovering if things do not change.
