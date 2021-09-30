There is a "high risk" the CAQ government's proposed expanded language law Bill 96 could be challenged in and struck down by the courts, even with its use of the Canadian constitution's Notwithstanding Clause, says a brief from the Quebec Bar Association. The Bar’s main points have to do with protecting minority rights under the 1867 Constitution Act and maintaining the principle of judicial independence.
"We support the objective of Bill 96 to protect the French language as the language of legislation and justice and to promote its use by Quebec professionals," said Bar Association President Catherine Claveau. "The intervention of the Bar aims, on the one hand, to propose measures aimed at making the application of this bill more effective and efficient and, on the other hand, to draw the attention of parliamentarians to certain worrying issues that could be the subject of legal challenges."
The Bar Association's points:
• Using the Notwithstanding Clause could violate Section 133 of the 1867 Constitution Act which gives citizens the right to use either English or French in court.
• There are issues about the primacy of the French versions of laws — courts have confirmed the equal legal status of English and French.
• Also problematic is Bill 96's prohibition to require bilingual judges, because it could pose a problem for the independence of the judiciary, as well as the ability to use English during the legal process.
• The Bar recommended that the CAQ remove the requirement that a French version of an English court decision be written, as it could cause delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.