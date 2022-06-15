Quebec has announced plans to upgrade the prehospital emergency system and establish a professional order for paramedics in a new initiative to improve the healthcare sector.
The plan will begin with community paramedicine pilot projects which will allow paramedics to work directly with patients in their homes and potentially avoid visits to the emergency room.
"For me, it is important to make better use of our paramedics before going to the hospital, ideally to avoid the hospital, to do as much work as possible at home and even to help us when they are in the hospital," said Health Minister Christian Dubé.
The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) said it will authorize 'regulation paramedicine' to facilitate choosing the appropriate care for the patient as opposed to sending them to the emergency room to be triaged.
The government will devote $25.9 million to convert or improve no less than 46 shift schedules in 11 regions across the province. Many paramedic unions have asked to transition to hourly schedules as shift schedules require workers to be available 24 hours a day.
Dubé outlined the three main objectives of the new policy on the prehospital emergency system which aims to improve emergency services to the Quebec population, promote the integration between various services in the health network and to optimize available resources.
Additionally, Dubé said that one of the objectives of the policy is to establish a professional order for paramedics and that an action plan will be presented in the coming months.
