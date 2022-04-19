Transport Minister François Bonnardel has announced that starting June 1 travellers going to Quebec regions will not have to pay more than $500 for a round trip.
The discount will automatically be applied when travellers purchase their ticket, and the airlines will then be able to claim the difference from the Quebec government. If the trip requires a connection flight, then the $500 will be applied to the total travel route.
The initiative is part of the Quebec Regional Air Transportation Plan with a budget of $261 million over five years to renew existing emergency assistance programs until March 2023.
The government plans to make agreements with air carriers to guarantee adequate service in various regions across the province.
Quebec will also abolish the maximum assistance threshold for the Air Fare Reduction Program which reduces the cost of air travel in the province to make it more affordable and increase the population’s mobility.
