The Ministry of Health and Social Services said that the Quebec government will reinstate the exemption for dog walkers to go out past curfew hours.
The announcement comes after the government website no longer listed dog walking as a reason to go out past the curfew. This caused outrage among dog owners across the province who criticized the modification to the exemptions.
“It is the intention of the government to include this missing exception again as soon as possible,” said a representative of the Ministry in response to an inquiry earlier this evening from Security Minister Geneviève Guillbault.
Dog-walking was permitted during the previous curfew in 2021 and it remains unclear as to why the government changed it this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.