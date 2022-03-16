The Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) asked the Legault government to consider allowing some Ukrainian refugee children to attend English public schools despite Bill 101.
“Some of these children undoubtedly have English as their second language and have already been through so much,” said QESBA President Dan Lamoureux.
Children from foreign countries coming to Quebec must attend public school in French according to Bill 101, however, exemptions can be made in certain circumstances.
Lamoureux pointed out that the founders of Quebec’s Charter of the French Language, René Lévesque and Camille Laurin included a humanitarian clause for education.
QESBA argues that the Quebec government should allow some children to go to English schools on humanitarian grounds considering this provision is available.
"We just think it's an appropriate reaction in the face of this humanitarian crisis,” said Russell Copeman, Executive Director of the QESBA. Copeman recognized that the decision ultimately falls on the government since school boards have no authority to enrol students who do not qualify under the Charter.
“As you know, children of people coming to Quebec have to send children to French school, but in the interim period, of course we will accommodate them,” said Quebec Premier Francois Legault who agreed to make an exception on a temporary basis.
Quebec will welcome Ukrainian refugees in the coming weeks, most of them women and children.
