The public is being asked to avoid going to Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe-Claire due to an ongoing staff shortage.
West Island healthcare worker’s union (SPSSODIM) President Johanne Riendeau said that the hospital is missing nearly half of its nursing staff. The hospital encountered similar staffing issues in August 2020 and the SPSSODIM asked the public to visit other emergency rooms as well.
"It is no longer possible for us to provide safe, quality care to the population normally served by our facility," said Riendeau.
Lakeshore General’s occupancy rate was at 126 per cent by Friday evening. The SPSSODIM is urging the government to put in place ‘incentives to get through the summer and obtain safe ratios to provide quality care to the population of the West Island.'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.