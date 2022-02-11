Protesters will gather Saturday in Montreal to call for an end to COVID-19 public health measures, following ongoing demonstrations in Ottawa.
The protest “United Love for Freedom” will take place at 10 a.m. at Jarry Park in Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension. The group will march around residential streets for one hour and then head to Ottawa in a 'mega convoy', encouraging others to join.
The group’s Facebook page said protesters plan to ‘come together in love’ to demonstrate for an end to the province’s ‘abusive and liberticidal’ measures.
The last demonstration in Montreal flooded the Old Port with thousands of people and was met by People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier.
Since then, the Quebec government has slowly began lifting some restrictions, however, the vaccine passport and mask wearing is still in full effect.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said that the SPVM is gearing up for the event tomorrow and garnered some insight from the protests in Quebec City and Ottawa. “We’ve been looking at the situation very closely,” she said. While Plante calls for a peaceful protest, she mentioned that blocking the streets to traffic will not be tolerated.
Organizers hinted that the “biggest whistle-blowers are expected” at the rally tomorrow but did not specify who would be speaking.
