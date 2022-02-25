Dozens gathered at McGill University Thursday to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine following Russia’s military action.
Russian forces launched an invasion in Ukraine overnight this past Wednesday leaving 57 people dead and 169 wounded according to Ukraine’s health ministry.
Many in Montreal’s Ukrainian community woke up to the distressing news that their loved ones were in danger following the invasion. Protesters waved Ukrainian flags and held up various signs condemning the attack on the country and called for a united front against Russian forces.
This is the first of several demonstrations planned in Montreal in the coming days. The Quebec government also expressed its’ support for the Ukrainian people, stating that it would open its doors to refugees.
