Some Montreal schools will add Grade 12 programs as a work around to BIll 96 so that students don't have to attend CEGEP at all. Bill 96 caps the number of enrolments in English CEGEPs and forces five French courses onto students. It will come into effect in the 2024 academic year.
TAV College in Côte-des-Neiges is already accepting enrolments for its new Grade 12 program offered in the Fall. "We're going to be faced with a situation of many students who have very, very good grades, are fully qualified, who would like to go to CEGEP but now aren't able to," said Elazar Meroz, TAV College's Director of Studies.
TAV College’s Grade 12 study option is a one-year comprehensive program that satisfies the competencies that are necessary for university program admissions in Quebec, Canada, and abroad. Students are not required to have a certificate of English eligibility to apply either. "I think we're focussing heavily on the anglophone community," Meroz said. "If they can't be admitted because of the caps, because of the restraints on colleges, we'd like to offer them this option."
Though not an entirely new concept, Grade 12 options in Montreal can be expensive. Kells Academy, which has offered a Grade 12 program since 2017 costs $20,300, while the enrolment fees at Sacred Heart for its program costs $17,000. Lower Canada College offers the program which includes an international baccalaureate and costs $26,000. "I do anticipate with the changes to the regulations in terms of access to CEGEP that we could experience a growth in the number of applications to the program," said Dawn Levy, Enrolment and Communications Director at Lower Canada College.
Kuper Academy in Kirkland will also offer a Grade 12 option this Fall with an enrolment fee of $18,000.
Quebec has since threatened to modify the law in response to schools that plan to bypass the effects of Bill 96 by offering Grade 12 programs to students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.