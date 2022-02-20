Premier Kenney says Alberta will challenge Emergencies Act in court

Premier Jason Kenney says that Alberta is filing a court challenge to the use of the Emergencies Act by Ottawa calling it unnecessary and a violation of natural justice. Additionally, Alberta will consider acting as an intervener to support other court challenges initiated by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Canadian Constitution Foundation.
Kenney argued that the Emergencies Act is a disproportionate measure and worries it will violate civil liberties and create a dangerous precedent for the future. He added that provincial law enforcement agencies are more than able to deal with illegal road blockades.
He also questioned why the federal government is using the newly invoked legislation to seize bank account and assets without court orders from those who are arbitrarily involved in the protests.
“While the demonstrations in Alberta, and across the country have been disruptive at times, they do not represent a national emergency,” said Kenney. “Rather, they are the symptom of the hardships many Canadians have endured through the pandemic.
Kenney wrote a letter addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday expressing Alberta’s opposition to the Emergencies Act.
