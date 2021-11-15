Parti Quebecois finance critic Martin Ouellet is asking the CAQ government to allow a one-time, refundable tax credit for low income seniors who earn less than $35,000 per year.
Ouellet says the initiative will help Quebecers, 65 and older, “get through these difficult times.” If granted, it would cost the government $716 million to help over a million people. He hopes that the Legault government will add this measure to their mini-budget on Nov. 25.
He added that seniors are the first to experience poverty because inflation has a direct impact on their fixed income.
Ouellet hopes that the government will consider seniors when discussing the next budget and include tax credits that can cover rising inflation.
