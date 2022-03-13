PQ calls for provincial Competition Bureau to investigate oil companies

The Parti Quebecois (PQ) is calling for the creation of a provincial Competition Bureau to investigate and monitor oil companies which it accuses of ‘fraudulent acts’ as fuel prices continue to climb.
“The federal Competition Bureau is not playing its monitoring role and the current spike in gasoline prices at the pump is reaching indecent proportions because there is no competition,” said PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.
Plamondon accuses oil companies of committing ‘grand theft’ for years by fixing margins with other oil companies in Quebec to inflate prices.
“There must be a price to pay for the oil companies, the punishment must be severe,” he said. Quebec’s potential Competition Bureau would have full investigative powers with criminal sanctions and penalties that could range millions of dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.