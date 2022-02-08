According to a poll by Jean-Marc Léger, nearly a third of the Canadian population agrees with the message of the Freedom Convoy, and support for the movement is increasing.
The poll outlined that 32 per cent of those surveyed are in favour of the message sent by protesters which Léger refers to as ‘huge’ while 62 per cent are allegedly opposed to the convoy,
“The support rate is still quite high,” said Léger. “It is thought to be a movement of unvaccinated people, but in reality, there is a third of the population who say they are in favour of this convoy.”
Léger explains that 44 per cent of respondents are vaccinated against COVID-19 and understand the growing frustrations expressed amongst those protesting in Ottawa. “The fear of the virus is fading,” he said.
However, 65 per cent of respondents believe the convoy is comprised of a minority of selfish Canadians who discredit the those who are suffering from the compromised health care system, and 52 per cent are frightened of ‘overflow’, mainly in urban areas in Ontario.
Additionally, 44 per cent of respondents agreed that the Prime Minister and Provincial Ministers share a responsibility toward the convoy in Ottawa because of their condescending attitudes towards Canadians who do not agree with mandatory vaccination and imposed public health restrictions due to the pandemic.
The survey conducted between Feb. 4 and 9, 2022 by Léger in association with The Canadian Press, represents a total of 1,546 Canadians over the age of 18 who answered 25 questions in an average of ten minutes.
Since the start of the convoy, some provinces have eased on health restrictions. Quebec Premier Francois Legault will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. today to discuss health measures in the province.
