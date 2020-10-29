Montreal police shot and killed a man this morning near the corner of Cote Saint-Luc Road and West Hill Ave. The man was wielding a knife. Police were responding to a call that came in around 5:50 am. about a man “in crisis” at or about that corner.
According to the Independent Investigations Bureau (BEI) which has opened a file into the shooting, when the first police arrived the man with the knife was heading towards the squad car. The officers stayed in their vehicle and the man then moved to another car.
Officers then rushed the other vehicle and opened fire on the man who was still holding the knife. The man was killed instantly. Some 15 police cars then closed off CSL Road and adjoining areas. Eight investigators have been assigned to investigate the shooting. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the BEI on its website.
This is a developing story and more details will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.