Laval Police are searching for 17-year-old Marianne Larochelle. On October 6, she left her home for an appointment but did not return, and her family fears for her safety due to the nature of her contacts. She could be in Montreal.
Larochelle is black and French-speaking, measures 5’ 7” and weighs 268 lbs. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a black jacket, grey jogging suit, black sandals and a shoulder bag.
Anyone with information about Marianne Larochelle can contact the Info Line confidentially at 450-662-INFO (4636) or call 911 citing file LVL-201006-024.
