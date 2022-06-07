Montreal police confirmed that a 34-year-old man has died after being shot in Lachine.
SPVM responded to a 9-1-1 call late in the evening on Monday, and they eventually located the man who was sent to the hospital in serious condition.
"He was transported to hospital in critical condition and we now have the confirmation that he has died," said SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois.
Police have set up a security perimeter around the scene located near Saint-Pierre Ave. and Richmond St. along Highway 20 to investigate. The major crimes unit is looking at surveillance footage and evidence to determine what led to the shooting.
"They will try to see if there are any witnesses," said Comtois. No arrests have been made but the victim is allegedly known to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.