Montreal police are asking the public to keep an eye out for an elderly woman gone missing from Beaconsfield. Authorities are concerned for her safety.
An old photo from decades ago of 71-year-old Ulana Jakimow Odezynsky is the only picture SPVM could obtain of the missing woman. They are asking the public to picture her as an older woman now.
She allegedly suffers mental health problems and has not left her home much in many years according to police. She went missing on Monday after her husband was admitted to the hospital.
She is about 5’8”, has blue eyes and grey hair. Police are not sure what the woman was wearing at the time she went missing.
