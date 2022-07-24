Police search for man missing since Friday

The SPVM continues to search for Edward David Langstone, a 31-year-old man who has been missing since Friday.
Langstone was last seen in Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce area. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and has brown hair and blue eyes. He speaks French and English.
Police have reason to fear for his safety since he allegedly made worrisome statements before he was last seen Friday evening.
Anyone with information should call 9-1-1 or their local police station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.