An SPVM officer was shot following a police pursuit of an armed man in Cabot Square downtown.
Officers received a call about a conflict involving an armed man in Cabot Square late Wednesday night. The man was located on the scene but refused to cooperate with police and fled on foot.
"While the SPVM officers were pursuing the man, at least one shot was fired," said Quebec's independent bureau of investigations (BEI). "One police officer was shot in the leg."
Police eventually located the man in an alleyway near Hope Ave. and René-Lévesque Blvd. He was detained and both him and the injured officer were transported to the hospital. The suspect also suffered a leg injury but their lives are not in danger.
Six BEI investigators will look into the circumstances surrounding the shooting with help from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.