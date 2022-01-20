A Montreal police officer has been reprimanded for breaching the code of ethics after sharing a copy of a ticket she gave to former Mayor Denis Coderre with her union, the Montreal Police Brotherhood.
She admitted at her hearing that she shared a copy of the statement of offence with the union two years after it was given to Coderre. Quebec’s Police Ethics Committee issued a reprimand against Constable Nancy Chagnon on Dec. 30, 2021, for breaching article 5 of the Code of Ethics of Quebec Police Officers. The officer acknowledged that she should have questioned the union more before handing over the document.
Coderre was not Mayor when he received the offence on March 20, 2012, for not paying fees to the SAAQ (Quebec’s automobile insurance board), and the officer claims that she did not know who he was at the time. Coderre mentioned to her that he would be her ‘future boss’ according to the ethics committee. When the union inquired about the offence in November or December 2014, they asked if the ticket had been paid but the officer did not know.
The ethics committee said that ‘by transmitting the statement of offence without verifying the purpose for which the document was intended, she did not behave in a manner that preserved the trust and consideration required by her position.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.