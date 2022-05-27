Montreal police confirm that a 19-year-old man was stabbed Thursday morning in Shaughnessy Village in broad daylight and are investigating the incident.
Authorities received a call about a possible armed assault near Lincoln Ave and St-Mathieu St. around 11:30 a.m. where officers found the man with at least one stab wound to his upper body. He has since been sent to the hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.
The investigation is underway and officers have since arrested one suspect, and have deployed the canine unit to search for others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.