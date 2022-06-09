SPVM are investigating three separate shootings in Montreal on Wednesday and reported at least one injury.
Police first received a call about a drive by shooting in Rivières-des-Prairies at the intersection of Perras Blvd. and Rodolphe-Forget Blvd.
“Many shots were fired,” said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. Several shell casings were discovered on the scene of the drive-by shooting that involved a man in his vehicle firing shots at another vehicle in passing. Police have closed down a section of Perras Blvd. to investigate however no arrests have been made and there are currently no suspects.
Later, police received another call about gunshots being fired downtown, on the corner of Maisonneuve Blvd. and Sanguinet St. Police found several shell casings on the ground and gunshot damage to a car and a building.
Only an hour later, a caller reported gunshots in Verdun at the intersection of Éthel St. and de l'Église St. Police received a notice shortly after that an injured 18-year-old man called for help at the intersection of LaSalle Blvd. and Galt St.
"The victim was walking with a woman on Éthel St. when he was shot and injured to the lower body," said SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin. "The victim and the lady fled the scene in a vehicle."
The man was sent to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and is in stable condition. The police have since made no arrests.
