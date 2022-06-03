Montreal police are investigating after two vehicles were destroyed in a ‘suspicious fire’ in Pierrefonds.
Officers received a call in the early hours of the morning concerning a vehicle that was on fire in the parking lot of a commercial building on Gouin Blvd. Once they arrived on the scene, the fire spread to another vehicle and even threatened a home nearby, causing the residents to evacuate.
"The fire did not spread to this residence," said SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois. "No one was injured in this event.” Comtois considers the damage to the vehicles to be ‘extensive’ but there have been no arrests made as of yet.
The investigation has been handed over to the SVPM's arson squad.
