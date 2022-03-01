Police investigate suspected arson in Verdun

The SPVM are investigating an incident involving a suspected case of arson when an SUV parked in Verdun was set on fire.
Police received a call around 2:20 a.m. concerning a vehicle on fire on 4th Ave. near Bannantyne St. in Verdun.
The suspect is believed to have used an accelerant to start the fire according to witnesses. The suspect fled on foot before police arrived on the scene.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames but the SUV suffered damages.
The vehicle was towed and the investigation has been handed over to Montreal’s arson squad. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.