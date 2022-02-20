Laval police have discovered two bodies in Duverney, Laval after receiving a call Saturday night around 7:30 p.m.
Upon arriving to the location, police discovered the bodies of a 71-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man.
Police say that the situation is a possible murder-suicide according to the evidence at the scene. The deaths occurred in a single-family residence on Boul. De Blois and the couple do not seem to have prior history according to the police department.
The police have opened an investigation following the discovery of the bodies and autopsies will be performed next week.
On Friday evening, police found 59-year-old Patrizia Rao and 63-Frédérick-Lynn Blair dead in a residence in the Eastern Townships. Murder-suicide is also suspected in that case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.