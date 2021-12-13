Montreal Police are currently investigating eight Montreal High Schools for anonymous threats. Six teens between the age of 13 and 17 were arrested in connection with the threats.
Monday morning, L’école Cavelier-De LaSalle was under police surveillance after threatening comments that circulated on social media on Friday. The alleged suspects were questioned over the weekend.
Louis-Philippe-Paré High School in Châteauguay on the South Shore is closed today following a threat on social media that targets staff. The SPVM said it was “a precautionary measure and to allow the police to do their job.”
On Friday, Académie Dunton on Boucherville St. was also closed as a safety precaution after the SPVM was contacted about another online threat.
