Pointe-Claire officially opened the newly refurbished Olive-Urquhart Sports Centre on Thursday.
The sports centre previously known as West Island YMCA is being named after the city’s first female mayor Olive Louise Urquhart, who served as mayor from 1954 to 1956 and again from 1958 to 1961. City council adopted the motion to rename the centre on March 8 on International Women's Day.
“Olive Urquhart was a female pioneer and one of the best mayors in the city’s history,” said Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas.
There was an inauguration ceremony on May 19 in which Thomas attended along with former Pointe-Claire Mayor Gregory Kelley, Eric Trudel Vice-President of operations of YMCAs across Quebec, and other dignitaries. At the event, a mural showcasing the highlights of Ms. Urquhart’s career as city councillor and mayor was unveiled.
“I would like to highlight the remarkable work of our teams who carried out all the tasks required to open our new Sports Centre to the public despite the pandemic. I am proud of the quality of these new facilities, which will meet our population’s growing sports and recreation needs,” said Thomas.
The new renovations include a pool, a gym for pickle-ball, floor hockey, basketball, soccer, volleyball and badminton, as well as a 150-metre running and walking track, two squash courts, a spinning room, boxing and stretching areas, training and weight rooms, studios and rooms for group classes and community activities.Fees for the new facility will vary for Pointe-Claire residents and nonresidents as well as the different types of memberships offered.
There will be free activities at the Olive-Urquhart Sports Centre on Brunswick Blvd. as part of the centre’s open house until May 31.
