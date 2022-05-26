Inauguration of the Olive-Urquhart Sports Centre on May 19 2022

Photo from City of Pointe-Claire

Pictured (left to right): Tim Thomas, mayor of Pointe-Claire, Brent Cowan, councillor – district 8, Bruno Tremblay, councillor – district 6, Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis, Gregory Kelley, Member of the National Assembly for Jacques-Cartier, Eric Stork, councillor – district 7 and Erin Tedford, councillor – district 1, in front of the historic mural in tribute to Olive Urquhart.