Oksana Yakimiw, owner of Oksana’s Sweet Delights based in Pointe-Claire will ‘bake for peace’ for the entire month of April as she launches a cupcake fundraiser to support Ukraine.
The fundraiser will be from April 1 to April 30, and 100 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to help Ukrainians refugees.
“I have many orders coming in daily, more than I had expected to receive,” Yakimiw told The Suburban. “It’s heartwarming to see that so many people want to support Ukraine.”
Yakimiw is of Ukrainian heritage herself. Though she was not born there, she has fond memories of being in the kitchen with her grandmother who taught her how to make Ukrainian dishes and inspired her to begin baking.
“Now we watch in horror as our peaceful country is trapped in war,” said Yakimiw. “We all want to help in any way we can.”
Some of Yakimiw's own family members have fled Ukraine. She will begin delivering orders tomorrow at her son’s school, which ordered 11 dozen cupcakes.
“I’m only one person baking for this fundraiser, so all I can say is that the month of April will be a busy one,” said Yakimiw. I don’t mind, though. I love Ukraine and I have always been proud to be Ukrainian. I'll keep doing whatever I can until this war is over.”
Yakimiw said that some generous donors overpaid for cupcakes to support Ukraine. Orders can be placed on her website.
