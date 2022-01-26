During a city council meeting on Tuesday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said that the city will maintain the moratorium to respect its’ commitment not to close any more police stations before holding public consultations. Police Chief Sylvain Caron had previously said that the only way to manage current budget constraints for 2022 would be to close some stations and that keeping the ‘status quo’ on the number of stations is not an option.
In the meeting, opposition leader Aref Salem accused Plante of not opposing Caron’s plan to close more stations. “It’s my job to receive proposals,” said Plante. She added that she supported a unanimous motion for the moratorium nine months after Caron proposed to the city’s executive that eight stations be merged into four in March 2020,
City council upheld the motion passed in December 2020, passing a new motion unanimously stating the city would respect its’ commitment to impose a moratorium on ‘any decision to close, merge or integrate neighbourhood stations.’ City council additionally mandated that the Public Security Committee hold public consultations ‘before making other changes to the number or locations of neighbourhood stations.’
“No matter what the police propose to us, it doesn’t matter,” said Mayor Valérie Plante. “There will be consultations and the population will be informed because our trademark is being transparent.”
Caron previously stated that the city should focus on having more police officers on the ground, patrolling as opposed to placing emphasis on stations that are ‘thinly staffed.’
