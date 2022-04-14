Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is supporting Sophie Roy to become the next interim police Chief in the city after Chief Sylvain Caron announced his retirement in March.
Plante forwarded her recommendation to the Ministry of Public Security earlier this week. Roy will become the first woman to lead the SPVM once her appointment gets approved.
She previously served as assistant director of criminal investigation after a 34-year career with the department.
Retired SPVM inspector Andre Durocher said Roy may encounter some problems as an interim police chief, specifically to tackle major concerns such as gun violence and racial profiling in the city.
"It's very hard for an interim chief to proceed to major revamping or anything because out of respect for the next chief, you don't want to stir things up too much," said Durocher.
However, Durocher has confidence that Roy can work on these and other issues despite the challenges because of her ‘great inside knowledge of the SPVM.’
