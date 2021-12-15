Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante promised to limit the municipal tax increase to two per cent for next year.
Plante said that inflation has been particularly high over the last few months, but that she would nonetheless keep her campaign promise. The annual inflation rate in Canada jumped to 4.7 per cent in October.
“We want to do our part to help those who are in (financially) tight situations and keep as much money as possible in the pockets of Montrealers,” said Plante.
Taxpayers will know the exact amount of the property tax increase on Dec. 22, during the presentation of the new budget. Plante said that elected officials will study it in January and city council will adopt the budget on Jan. 21, 2022.
