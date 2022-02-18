Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has called on Quebec to make emergency shelters available for use year-round. “The way we are managing homelessness is not sustainable,” said Plante.
In a press conference, Plante said she will introduce the proposed resolution to combat homelessness at the next city council meeting. She is advocating for the province to offer more funding to shelters and to allow them to operate beyond March 31, when they usually close.
By the end of March, 186 spaces at Hôtel Dieu will close along with 120 sports at Château Place Versailles, 180 spots at YMCA downtown, and 50 spots at Hôtel des Arts. Plante believes leaving these shelters open for continuous service throughout the year will prevent the province from adding emergency spaces in the winter.
The Plante administration cited the need to implement a proposal ‘Un pas de plus,’ made last June to add an additional 600 spaced to be created immediately in shelters across the city. The spaces were to be decreased by 100 each year as people get placed into long term housing.
Fiona Crossling, the director general of Accueil Bonneau said the province proposed a five-year plan with a budget of $280 million but the money has not yet been shares with organizations fighting homelessness. She urged Quebec to put in place a solid, long-term plan to improve the effort and recognizes ‘Un pas de plus’ as a viable solution.
The city’s opposition accused the Plante administration of not being proactive in the matter. “She had eight months to make a request to Quebec,” said Benoit Langevin, spokesperson for Ensemble Montreal. Sam Watts, the CEO of Welcome Hall Mission said that now is a critical time to act in Montreal as the problem of homelessness becomes increasingly worse. Watts said there is a chance of ‘doubling or tripling’ homelessness in the city if action is not taken.
