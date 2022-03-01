According to a study by New York researchers, two doses of the BioNTech, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is only 12 per cent effective in children aged 5-11 years old.
From Dec. 13 to Jan. 30, 2022, vaccine effectiveness among 365,502 fully vaccinated children aged five to 11 years old declined from 68 per cent to 12 per cent. For 852,384 children aged 12 to 17 years old, vaccine effectiveness declined from 66 per cent to 51 per cent.
The vaccine was 48 per cent effective to prevent children five to 11 years old from being hospitalized, down from 100 per cent, though the number of hospitalizations related to the virus were generally low. The vaccine was 85 per cent effective against hospitalizations for 12 to 17 year old’s mid-December but dropped to 73 per cent.
"These results highlight the potential need to study alternative vaccine dosing for children and the continued importance of layered protections, including mask wearing, to prevent infection and transmission," said the study.
The study is a preprint and currently pending peer review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.