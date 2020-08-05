Petros Taverna owner Dranias shows his support for frontline healthcare workers

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, Ted Dranias became a man on a mission. Not only did he work towards ensuring that his three Petros Taverna restaurants in Westmount, Laurier and Griffintown kept running, but he proceeded with plans to open a fourth location in Little Italy and stepped up to support frontline healthcare workers.
Over the past few months Dranias and his team have been delivering meals to frontline heroes. Some of the beneficiaries have included workers at the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Centre, the Donald Berman Jewish Eldercare Centre, the Jewish General Hospital and the McGill University Health Centre.
“These individuals have done such an outstanding job during this pandemic,” said Dranias. “It is the least we can do.”
Initially, Petros Taverna focused strictly on takeout and delivery orders, with its loyal clientele responding positively. When restaurant were permitted to reopen with limited seating capacity and special health standards he did so progressively. The Westmount location (4785 Sherbrooke Street West) has benefitted from a very large terrasse and a few tables on the sidewalk, in addition to indoor dining. At 234 Laurier Street West, part owner and manager Peri Kalivrousis has been attracting family groups and benefitting from a good delivery crowd. Griffintown (1613 William Street) remains a trendy area and customers returned in good numbers. Next on the agenda is a new spot in Little Italy at 6896 Rue Saint-Dominique.
Dranias opened his first Bring Your Own Wine Petros establishment on Notre Dame Street in Griffintown in May 2015. The name was a tribute to his late father (named Petros), who always wanted to have a Greek restaurant of his own. In December 2016 a second Petros was established in Westmount followed in April 2019 by Petros Laurier. The Griffintown restaurant relocated to William Street last fall.
Specializing in Greek Mediterranean Cuisine, Petros Taverna offers a variety of home style menu choices. My family and I have been doing the take-out experience at Westmount and Laurier. We like the lamb chops, moussaka, fresh fish, the special (fried zucchini) and the Greek spread medley. The complete menu can be found at www.restaurantpetros.ca.
You can follow Petros on Facebook @PetrosTaverna.
