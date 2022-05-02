The warming tent in Cabot Square is being taken down and the city is looking for more permanent solutions to help the homeless according to Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante’s office.
The tent was named after Raphael Andre, an Innu man who died last year trying to stay warm in a portable washroom. Resilience Montreal along with other partners opened the warming tent in his memory.
Nearly 400 people visit the tent every night in search of food and shelter. The city is not granting outreach groups an extension to keep the tent open since time and money for the temporary shelter have run out.
"The problem doesn't just go away,” said Nakuset, director of Montreal's Native Women's Shelter. “People came from wherever to get food, to get advice, to get support that is now gone.”
Nakuset previously called for a building in the same area that is open overnight for those who need the services.
