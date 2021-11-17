Fully vaccinated travellers will no longer need to show proof of a negative PCR test to cross the border back into Canada if they take a short trip.
A test within 72 hours of arrival and proof of a negative PCR test is currently needed regardless of vaccination status. PCR tests generally cost anywhere between $150-300 and test results can sometimes take up to 24 hours to receive.
On Tuesday, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the government will be announcing changes to health measures at the border.
The federal government plans to lift the requirement at the end of the month. On Wednesday, business leaders involved in The Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable said that all pre-departure testing and border rules between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico should stop.
"Getting rid of unnecessary and outdated travel rules will help Canada's businesses get back to work,” said Perrin Beatty, president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.
Former Foreign Affairs Minister John Manley said that any form of PCR testing for fully vaccinated travellers should be removed because it is “not rooted in science.”
On Nov. 8, the U.S. officially opened its land border for non-essential travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.