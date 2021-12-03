Patients’ rights advocacy group CPM expressed shock after the death of a Quebec man who waited almost four hours to see a doctor and was taken to two cities before passing away in an elevator as it was opening onto his surgical theatre.Doctors at the scene said five minutes earlier and they could have saved him.
Late Tuesday night into Wednesday, Richard Genest, 65 experienced severe abdominal pain and had to wait two hours for an ambulance. The Senneterre CLSC ER, five minutes away from Genest’s home, was closed between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m because of staffing shortages like the Lachine Hospital here in Montreal. He was transferred to Val-d’Or Hospital some 60 kilometres away and that hospital sent him to the one in Amos 40 kilometres in the other direction. That is where where he died in an elevator a few minutes before his operation.
Paul Brunet, President of CPM told The Suburban there is no reason that any emergency rooms should be closed across Quebec. Brunet criticized the government for not providing adequate care for citizens that pay out of pocket through income tax to receive universal healthcare. According to Brunet, this is not an isolated incident. He said there has been a modulation of services and problems of accessibility even before the pandemic.
Caroline Roy, the PDG of the CISSS Abitibi-Témiscamingue said that there is no relation between Genest’s death and the fact that the Senneterre CLSC emergency was closed. However, Mayor Nathalie-Ann Pelchat of Senneterre said herself that this was inevitable, as there have been other partial closures across the region. “We knew it would happen, we just did not know when,” she said.
A coroner is launching an inquiry to determine the cause of Genest’s death. Brunet said the only reason a coroner would investigate the situation is if there is suspicion surrounding the case. “I’m very comfortable and happy that this investigation will be launched,” he said.
Brunet said it’s up to the government to come up with solutions. “The pandemic only exacerbated problems,” he said. There were shortages and problems with closures in different departments but it’s not an excuse for what happened according to Brunet. He highlighted the fact that over the past 25 years, other provinces in Canada like B.C., Alberta and Ontario have nursing practitioners and strong doctors to provide optimal healthcare – something the Quebec government should consider.
“Until the government decides to have other health professionals help out […] we will be stuck closing emergencies,” he said. “Across Quebec we are abandoning healthcare. We will lose people, it’s clear.” Brunet calls the lack of health care workers a ‘domino effect’ that will continue to see closures in health care departments if the government does not take action to solve the pre-existing issues in the Quebec health care system. He said the government needs to find ways to allow nurses, social workers, and pharmacists to provide care and help with the shortage of doctors in the province.
“If at least his death could serve to change things, that’s our wish,” said Eva Genest, the daughter of Genest. Brunet said that it is difficult for any family to try and fight for justice when Hospitals and doctors have the best insurance and lawyers, which are ironically funded through tax payers. He calls the situation a ‘refusal of access and a refusal of justice.’ Brunet said we need to hold people accountable for what happened.
